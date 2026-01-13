Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

BTS Announces Cities and Dates for World Tour

BTS The Boys Are Back ... On Tour!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
BTS is coming to a town near you! After announcing their upcoming album -- dropping March 20 -- the band has just released dates for a huge world tour.

Get ready, ARMY ... 2026-2027 belongs to The Bangtan Boys, as they'll reportedly be covering 34 regions with 79 live shows across Asia, North America, Europe, South America and Australia.

According to NME, fans will watch V, Jung Kook, Jimin, RM, Jin, J-Hope and Suga rock out on a 360-degree, in the round-style stage for an immersive experience putting fans and the center of the action.

The North American leg is set to kick off in August, where the boys will be stopping in Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles and elsewhere ... check out the list above.

As we reported ... the band took a nearly four-year break away from the spotlight while they each completed their mandatory military service and pursued individual endeavors.

This is set to break a record for the biggest tour of any South Korean artist.

Congrats, ARMY! Now that the stops are announced, you can count the days until you're reunited with your beloved Boy Scouts in person!

