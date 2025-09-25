BTS' V, Jung Kook, RM Put Bulging Muscles On Display In Gym Session

The B in BTS stands for "buff" ... 'cause three members of the massive K-pop boy group proved they've got muscles to go along with their pipes -- putting their fit figures on display during a recent workout with a bodybuilder!!

The swole sesh was documented on "Physical: 100" star Ma Sun-ho's YouTube page this week ... when V, Jung Kook and RM met up with him at John Reed Fitness in L.A.

Sun-ho put the musicians through the gauntlet during their workouts ... with shoulders, arms and core being the focus.

The three impressively made it through each challenge ... and even got the praise of the fitness guru, who said while they all have things to improve, they're dedicated to getting better.

The boys are working hard in and out of the gym -- as the group is reportedly making its highly anticipated comeback in early 2026 after all seven members completed their military service in South Korea.

Sun-ho said the group is juggling their health with studio time ... meaning their work on the new project is well underway.

Somehow they've had time for other fun, too -- as we previously reported, V recently threw out the first pitch at a Dodgers game ... drawing a ton of ARMY to the stadium for the event.