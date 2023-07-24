Latto Collab with BTS' Jung Kook Makes Her 1st Rapper with No. 1 Hit in 2023

The power of the BTS Army is on full display, backing their captain Jung Kook's debut solo single -- which happens to feature Latto -- and they've pushed it all the way to No. 1 on Billboard!!!

On Monday, Billboard posted updated SoundScan data, showing Jung Kook and Latto's "Seven" dethroning Morgan Wallen's runaway hit "Last Night," and beating out Jason Aldean's controversial 'Small Town' ... which debuted in the No. 2 slot.

The raunchy-n-rosy track hit hard with 21.9 million streams, and saw its video reach 100 million views in just 10 days ... all of which contributed to Latto becoming the first rapper to have a No. 1 hit this year!!!

"Seven" is also the 2nd BTS-led song to top the charts this year after Jimin’s “Like Crazy” debuted at No. 1 in April.