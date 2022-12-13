BTS Singer Jin Joins South Korean Military, Gets Buzz Cut

Jin, the oldest member of BTS, is officially an enlisted man -- the first singer from the international hitmakers to join the South Korean military under the country’s strict conscription laws.

Army going miss you sooo much Jin🐹Army love you so much take care 🥺🥺😭#jinmilitary pic.twitter.com/AzdreOZF0M — TaeBunn Shorts{FAN ACCOUNT} (@ShortsTaebunn) December 13, 2022 @ShortsTaebunn

30-year-old Jin reported to a training facility Tuesday in the Gyeonggi Province, close to the border with North Korea. Dozens of fans and journalists flocked to the area to catch a glimpse of the K-pop star as he entered the grounds.

His 5-week basic training course will include shooting a rifle and throwing grenades, according to the AP. Before Jin showed up at the training site, he posted a selfie, showing off his new buzz cut with a caption that read, "Cuter than expected."

As we reported ... BTS announced in October Jin would be the first of the seven-member boy band to serve in the South Korean military because he's the oldest. Jin is expected to complete his service by June 2024. Other BTS members -- ages 25 to 30 -- will eventually do the same, forcing the band into hiatus for several years.