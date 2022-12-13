Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
BTS Singer Jin Joins South Korean Military, Gets Buzz Cut

BTS Singer Jin Buzz Cut for S. Korean Military Service!!! Reports for Duty

12/13/2022 5:52 AM PT
Jin, the oldest member of BTS, is officially an enlisted man -- the first singer from the international hitmakers to join the South Korean military under the country’s strict conscription laws.

30-year-old Jin reported to a training facility Tuesday in the Gyeonggi Province, close to the border with North Korea. Dozens of fans and journalists flocked to the area to catch a glimpse of the K-pop star as he entered the grounds.

His 5-week basic training course will include shooting a rifle and throwing grenades, according to the AP. Before Jin showed up at the training site, he posted a selfie, showing off his new buzz cut with a caption that read, "Cuter than expected."

As we reported ... BTS announced in October Jin would be the first of the seven-member boy band to serve in the South Korean military because he's the oldest. Jin is expected to complete his service by June 2024. Other BTS members -- ages 25 to 30 -- will eventually do the same, forcing the band into hiatus for several years.

There was a lot of public debate over whether South Korea should exempt BTS from military service due to the group's major contributions to the economy -- but, as they say, Jin's in the army now!!!

