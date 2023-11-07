Jungkook Celebrates Latto 'Seven' Collab Going Platinum, Dances on 'Fallon'

BTS' Jungkook just dropped his debut solo album, entitled "Golden" ... but he can go ahead and bust out some platinum instead for a big celebration.

His "Seven" collab with Latto just crossed the million sales mark, a milestone that comes on the heels of the track becoming the fastest to reach one billion streams on Spotify!!!

Jimmy Fallon broke the news to Jungkook on 'The Tonight Show' last night -- prompting the pop star to hit his best rendition of Michael Jackson moves!!!

Later on in the interview, JK attempted to teach Jimmy the dance to his new single "Standing Next to You" ... but the talk show host couldn't get down with the MJ-esque crotch grab at the end of the routine!!!

