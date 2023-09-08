Latto Lyrically Snubs Benzino Amid Coi Leray Beef
Latto Sending Shots At Coi's Daddy... 'Gimmie That Neck Like Benzino'
9/8/2023 11:29 AM PT
Latto is moving up Coi Leray's family tree for more song source material ... using her father, Benzino, for a nifty lil punch line about his neck!!!
Young Nudy dropped off his "Peaches & Eggplants (Remix)" on Friday, recruiting estrogen energy that's been dominating hip hop as of late with Latto and Sexyy Red.
The song details the ins and outs of sexual encounters and Latto got into a name-drop bag on her verse to describe hers ... rapping, "He don't eat p****, he gots to go/Give me that neck like Benzino/Give me that neck like, "Where it go?"
GIVE ME NECK LIKE BENZINO OH LATTO 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LqYLJFPzx4— CUNT (@ITSGIVINCUNTT) September 8, 2023 @ITSGIVINCUNTT
Benzino, a devout gym rat, has been ribbed online for years over his head's muscular foundation base ... and fans weren't oblivious to Latto's shade!!!
Coi used Latto's name on the hook of her recent single "Isabel Marant" where she crooned, "Hop up on that couch and roll up Latto out the bag."
Of course, Latto fired the first shot when was smoking on blunts as big as Coi on her "Put It on Da Floor" track back in April ... and clearly she's up for sending more neckativity in the family's direction!!!