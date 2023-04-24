Latto and Coi Leray Dead Beef Over 'Body-Shaming' Lyrics

Play video content Coachella

Coi Leray got hit with a stray shot thanks to Latto's new "Put It On Da Floor" track, but it's not gonna lead to all out beef ... as both rappers have reached common ground.

Latto closed her Coachella weekend 2 performance on Sunday with her Nicki Minaj diss "Put It On Da Floor" once again and offered an explanation behind the lyrics that Coi took offense over ... publicly telling the crowd, "Aye, Coi. By the way, I love your body, baby."

Coi was triggered by Latto's bars, "Smokin' on that gas, blunt big as Coi Leray" ... and, in response, insinuated Latto was in no position to give anyone body critiques.

However, after letting things settle, she's accepted Latto's clarification -- which means this crisis is averted!!!

It was the diss record with my name on it that confused me. Much love to Latto! Appreciate the compliment 💯💫💖 — Coi (@coi_leray) April 24, 2023 @coi_leray