Latto Almost Done with Diversion Program for Loaded Gun Arrest

Latto Loaded Gun Case About to Go Away ... Completing 1-Year Program
3/22/2023 12:20 AM PT
Latto can see daylight in her airport loaded gun arrest ... it's been a lengthy process, but we've learned she's nearing the finish line to finally getting the charges dropped.
Records show Latto was busted in May 2021 at LAX and charged with carrying a loaded firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. She subsequently entered a year-long diversion program which started in April 2022.
Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the program required Latto to complete a gun safety course, perform 120 hours of community service and avoid all firearms.
We're told if she completes all the requirements, both charges will be dismissed -- and there's a hearing set for late April to see if she's satisfied all the conditions.
If ya missed it, Latto made a pretty public confession when she featured on Mello Buckzz's new track, "Boom Pt. 2" ... rapping the lyric, "I got locked up in the airport, goddamn forgot the gun."
Fans asked for a story, and she gave them just that -- saying she was arrested with a loaded Glock in her purse while attempting to board her private flight to Alabama. She says cops only held her for a few hours, and she still made it in time for her concert down South.