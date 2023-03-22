Latto Almost Done with Diversion Program for Loaded Gun Arrest

Latto can see daylight in her airport loaded gun arrest ... it's been a lengthy process, but we've learned she's nearing the finish line to finally getting the charges dropped.

Records show Latto was busted in May 2021 at LAX and charged with carrying a loaded firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. She subsequently entered a year-long diversion program which started in April 2022.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the program required Latto to complete a gun safety course, perform 120 hours of community service and avoid all firearms.

We're told if she completes all the requirements, both charges will be dismissed -- and there's a hearing set for late April to see if she's satisfied all the conditions.

If ya missed it, Latto made a pretty public confession when she featured on Mello Buckzz's new track, "Boom Pt. 2" ... rapping the lyric, "I got locked up in the airport, goddamn forgot the gun."