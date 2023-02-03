Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Latto Performs Melody Of Hits At Spotify's Best New Artist Party

Latto B.D.E. At Spotify Party Going For Grammy Gold Next!!!

2/3/2023 8:32 AM PT
BIG, BIG ENERGY
TMZ.com

Latto seemingly wasn't phased by the fact she can't sell her panties ... she got back into her MC bag performing for Spotify's Best New Artist on Thursday!!!

The "Big Energy" rapper was among several performers at the event inside Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood ... and blitzed through a melody of hits dropped by her own DJ Von.

She and her backup dancers also put on a twerking display right before wooing the crowd with her signature "Big Energy" banger, which is up for Best Melodic Rap Performance at this year's Grammys!!!

Latto is also up for Best New Artist at the upcoming awards ... and we can safely say she's capping off a crazy week after nearly becoming $100K richer after attempting to pawn her used underwear on eBay.

BUSINESS IS BLOOMING
TMZ.com

As we told you, eBay removed the sale of the cheetah-print panties just as it was hitting the six-figure mark, -- potentially giving her manager Cortez Bryant a goldmine idea to begin selling them to the highest bidder at tour stops.

With steamy performances like this ... it's no surprise someone would want to keep such a steamy souvenir!!!

