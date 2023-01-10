Coachella Releases 2023 Lineup, Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean And More

Coachella has dropped this year's highly anticipated lineup ... and some of the biggest artists are comin' to bring the house down.

Bad Bunny is set to hit the stage Friday, with Gorillaz, Metro Boomin, and Pusha T goin' all out throughout the day, amongst others. Idris Elba is also touching down on day 1, performing as a DJ for the crowd.

Saturday's headliner is K-pop group BLACKPINK -- while other performances that day will come from Rosalía, The Kid LAROI, and Charli XCX, to name a few.

Don't sleep on Sunday -- because Frank Ocean will finally be gracing the desert stage. For those unaware, he was set as a headliner for the 2020 concert before the whole thing got scrapped.

Other than Frank, Sunday's packed with artists like Björk, Dominic Fike, Latto, Rae Sremmurd, and lots more.

Fake lineups have circulated online, including one that said Justin Bieber would headline. Sources say Bieber was asked, but he turned it down in order to focus on his album. However, we're told there's a good chance he does it in 2024!

Despite putting on a great show more recently ... honchos working behind the scenes of the 2-weekend long festival have seen some hiccups over the last few years.

You'll recall, there was a bit of drama over who would fill the spot ... after Kanye West dropped out of the show a week before the festival began. He had plans to bring out Travis Scott, but of course, that didn't happen once Ye pulled the plug.

Coachella made its comeback that year ... after canceling the festivals in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID.

Well, this year the show will go on ... and it seems like it will be a hell of a time!