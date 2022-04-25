Coachella Weekend 2 Sees More Arrests Than First

It looks like people came to Coachella ready to party and break the law even more so on the second go-around this year -- because cops slapped on way more cuffs than Week 1.

The second-weekend data is out ... and according to Indio Police, officers made a total of 133 arrests from Friday through Sunday -- which is about 20 more busts than what they'd done the weekend prior ... and a whopping 36% more than Weekend 2 in 2019.

As for how the alleged crimes break down, IPD says 106 of those arrests were drug/alcohol or intoxication-related, 17 of them had to do with fake IDs, 5 were possession of drugs for sale and another 5 were miscellaneous.

Their ticket handouts were higher on the 2nd weekend as well compared to the first -- cops say they gave out 96 citations (compared to last week's 72) ... and that figure, they say, is 81% higher than what they doled out in 2019.

Seems lots of people were eager to whip out handicap placards ... because IPD says they gave 91 citations for the unlawful use of those. Four people allegedly parked in handicap stalls and 1 person brought an unregistered vehicle into the desert ... so claim the police.

Like we said ... the numbers are higher than they were on the week of the 15th, so it appears folks came down looking to go out with a bang seeing how Coachella won't be back for a full year.