Kanye West Drops Out of Coachella, No Travis Scott Performance

Kanye West will no longer be performing at Coachella this year -- leaving the festival with an open headliner spot ... and fans without an appearance from Travis Scott.

Sources close to Ye tell us he's decided to pull the plug on his performance at the 2-weekend-long event in Indio, CA -- which starts next weekend. What's more, we're told Travis Scott was supposed to join Kanye onstage ... so that's now out of the question as well.

It's currently unclear exactly why Kanye's backing out -- but he's clearly had a tough few months -- lashing out at Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and Trevor Noah, among others on social media.

TMZ broke the story, his racist attack on Trevor got him suspended from Instagram for 24 hours last month ... he hasn't posted anything since.

Kanye's cancelation leaves Coachella with an obvious hole. Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Swedish House Mafia are still headlining ... but there's clearly a lack of diversity.

Of course, Travis was supposed to headline the festival back in 2020 before it was canceled because of COVID. Fans had hoped he'd be asked back for 2022, but Coachella organizers pulled the plug on the idea after the tragedy at Astroworld. Travis has not performed in a large capacity since.