Action Bronson Says Jalen Brunson, Current Knicks Better than '90s Legends

Action Bronson says the best way to enjoy his KnicksTape is blunted on reality ... totally enhancing his courtside experience!!! 😵‍💫

We caught Mr. Bam Bam Baklava at LAX proudly waving the NYK banner, and he owned up to his viral moments of being completely blitzed inside Madison Square Garden.

lol my guy action bronson high as a rocket ship pic.twitter.com/g3uwIOvOKz — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) March 26, 2024 @TommyBeer

No regrets for the Queens MC ... Action tells us that being stoned while sitting so close to the team's huddle gives his brain the 3D effect -- it's like Knicks HC Tom Thibodeau is drawing up plays from a spaceship!!!

AB won't hide his bias and proudly touted his squad's current run in the NBA Playoffs ... shouting out Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Isaiah Hartenstein -- pretty much the whole team -- as the future of the league.

Fat Joe recently rattled KnicksTape nation, telling TMZ Sports Brunson's on pace to be the best player to ever rock a Knickerbockers uni, but Action doesn't think that's hyperbole at all.

Move over Patrick Ewing, Charles Oakley and John Starks ... AB says today's Knicks are already a better team!!!