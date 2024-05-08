Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Filmmaker Randall Emmett Says Quavo Can Make Acting His Main Career

Quavo Acts Well Enough to Leave Music ... So Says Randall Emmett

Quavo's got all the makings of a movie star ... meaning he has enough talent to make acting his day job -- so says Randall Emmett, who's directing the rapper's latest movie.

TMZ Hip Hop linked with Randall on Wednesday at LAX, and he couldn't stop gloating about Quavo's performance in "Cash Out," a new John Travolta-led action flick -- and, apparently, the ex-Migos front man is a natural on-screen.

Randall says John and Quavo immediately hit it off on the set ... and their chemistry elevated the film.

Quavo told us he absorbed several pointers from JT when we spoke to him before the film came out and Randall says it all paid off.

Randall says Quavo is too passionate about his music to make it a secondary career but still thinks the Hollywood route is his for the taking.

He knew nada about the Chris Brown beef though. Probably for the best.

