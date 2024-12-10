50 Cent Admits Buying Ja Rule Tickets, Explains His Jay-Z IG Posts

50 Cent is downplaying his social media onslaught on Jay-Z as simple rapper competition ... after all, he spent his own hard-earned money to make sure Ja Rule had a lousy concert!!!

Play video content BB Neighborhood

The G-Unit rap star came clean during his recent trip to Big Boy's Neighborhood ... back in 2018, 50 announced he intentionally bought all the front row area seats for Ja's show in Arlington, TX -- a prank he says was easy because the tickets were cheap AF!!!

50's diabolical teasing of Ja's concert woes continued this year when he clowned his longtime nemesis for having his UK tour canceled over VISA issues.

Later in the interview, 50 continued to question Jay's ties with the NFL as the Roc Nation boss' explosive rape allegations with Diddy continued to spiral in the public eye ... but also spoke on the Drake vs. Kendrick beef.

50 pulled out a hefty list of Drake enemies consisting of rappers, journalists, YouTubers and even Kendrick's GF, Whitney Alford.