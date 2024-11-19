50 Cent Celebrates Louisiana State Film Tax Credit After Veto Scare
50 Cent won't have to pack up his G-Unit studios from Shreveport after all -- the Louisiana Senate voted to keep the state's alluring film tax credit -- albeit, trimming the fat by several million!!!
Things were looking bleak last week when the state House of Representatives eliminated the $150 million incentive for the 2025 fiscal year ... but Variety reports the state Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee agreed to secure the state's film jobs with a newly approved budget of $125 million.
50 admitted the abrupt announcements had him a little restless, but he promised to rev the studio back up with renewed energy.
His Humor & Harmony celebrity-filled festival this past August brought in millions of dollars, connected thousands of industry workers and above all, caused zero violent crime incidents in the Shreveport area.
The now-lost $25 million may feel like a big deal to some, but 50's been recruiting hungry young actors to give his series top ratings, and now it'll have an added Bayou touch.
Hurricane Chris, WYA?!?