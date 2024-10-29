50 Cent Says Omari Hardwick Overvaluing Himself Is Reason for Career Lag

50 Cent is no longer cool with Omari Hardwick, the former face of his "POWER" universe ... simply put, he can't associate himself with all the diva behavior!!!

50 Cent says he feels like Omari Hardwick “overvalues” himself and doesn’t like that he leads people to believe that 50 is responsible for him not getting more money for Power (via:@breakfastclubam) https://t.co/WXRwFQL5EW pic.twitter.com/WXaPNv7XN6 — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) October 29, 2024 @Glock_Topickz

"The Breakfast Club" quizzed 50 about the current standing of his relationship after Omari insinuated over the summer the Diamond-selling rapper was the reason his Starz paychecks weren't anything to brag over!!!

50 feels Omari overvalues himself all because he hasn't seen, heard, or smelled any buzz from his projects after his "Ghost" character transitioned from his series in 2020.

He quizzed 'TBC' back about any movement they've seen from Omari ... and was validated by their radio silence!!! 😬

50 dared anyone to question Mary J. Blige's deal during her costarring run on "Power Book II: Ghost" as Monet Tejada -- and revealed Taraji P. Henson is on board for the film adaptation of his new action novel, "The Accomplice"!!!

If you recall -- 50 was hugely supportive when Taraji shared her Hollywood horror stories of being underpaid last year, and he found a win-win situation!!!

