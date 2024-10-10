Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

50 Cent Sues Jeweler TraxNYC for Using His Name and Image to Sell Chains

50 Cent Sues Jeweler Your Fake Ads Are Hurtin' My Rep ... That'll Cost Ya $5M!!!

50 Cent has zero tolerance for a jeweler allegedly using his name and face to sell knockoffs of his famous chain, insisting he's never bought jewelry from TraxNYC, or allowed it to capitalize on his fame.

TMZ Hip Hop obtained docs Thursday ... with Fif suing Maksud Agadjani and his TraxNYC Corp. for trademark infringement and violating his right of publicity. The G-Unit rapper believes Trax's string of TikTok posts about him are misleading consumers into thinking he's affiliated with the imitation trinkets.

Just a few days ago, Trax posted a pic of 50 and Drake together and proceeded to show off an array of shiny crucifixes and captioned the post, "Yo @50 Cent , you should be a jeweler. Hit traxnyc.com or call 212 traxnyc."

And, in an August TikTok post, Trax offered up a cross similar to one 50 was wearing saying, "We just jocked your style, I know you watch my videos and now I'm watching your s**t and jocking your s**t just like you jocked my s**t."

50 previously warned Trax on IG his antics would land him in hot water, and now he wants a judge to stop Trax in his tracks, and make him pay up at least $5 million in damages.

A rep for 50 tells TMZ Hip Hop, "Mr. Jackson takes the unauthorized use of his name and likeness for commercial purposes seriously.

The rep adds ... when 50 made it clear he was not pleased, Trax doubled down, replying, "Don’t you got better things to worry about."

Well, now it's TraxNYC that has a lawsuit to worry about.

