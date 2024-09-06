50 Cent Turns Dame Dash, Desiigner, Hurricane Chris Disses Into Book Promo

50 Cent has the same IG timeline as everyone else -- and has seen the recent swipes some of the hip hop guys have taken at him ... so he's making them part of his new book rollout!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Friday, 50 released his new novel "The Accomplice," which he co-wrote with author Aaron Philip Clark ... and he found time to respond to Damon Dash, Desiigner and Hurricane Chris -- who all called him out in the last few weeks.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Dame is currently living down last night's live stream, where his grill fell out while addressing 50's claims he was b-b-broke during his "Million Dollaz Worth Of Game" interview amid "Humor & Harmony Weekend."

The embattled mogul had to pass the phone to his GF Raquel Horn while he got himself together -- and later admitted he owes $8 million in back taxes ... so yeah, maybe 50 was on to something.

Desiigner drops a 50 Cent diss song in response to 50 Cent revealing that the reason he didn't sign him was that he only had one song, 'Panda.' pic.twitter.com/mluyviGPOC — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) September 4, 2024 @ArtOfDialogue_

Desiigner also decided to respond to 50's interview comments in the form of a diss track, and 50 stamped the song snippet Certified TRASH ... and the "Panda" rapper probably agreed ... he did a 180° and dropped an Afrobeats track today instead!!!

Speaking of 'Humor & Harmony,' Hurricane Chris lashed out against 50 for what he saw was Louisiana citizens being taken advantage of -- but later softened his tune and invited 50 to his grandmother's house for some soul food.