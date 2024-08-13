50 Cent Gets Praise from Shreveport Police Chief for Crime-Free Festival

50 Cent is getting praise from the Shreveport Chief of Police for pulling off an epic comedy and music festival that was crime-free... especially given the backdrop of the City.

50 hosted Dave Chappelle, Katt Williams, Andrew Schulz, Matt Rife, Bill Bellamy and other comedians for the 4-day "Humor & Harmony" event which began last Thursday. There were performances by DaBaby, Master P, A Boogie, Moneybagg Yo, Muni Long and 50 himself, among many others.

Shreveport has had more than its share of crime problems, so cops were bracing for any incidents given the huge crowds that showed up for the festival. In the end, there wasn't a single issue, and officials were beyond grateful to 50, who helped provide security.

Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith tells TMZ, 50 and his team were instrumental in keeping the event safe with good planning, resources and masterful execution. The Chief added, "I haven't seen this type of positive activity downtown since the late '80s!"

The Chief called 50 after the festival wrapped to express his gratitude.