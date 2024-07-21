50 Cent's 'Many Men' Producer Distances Song From Trump Shooting, Campaign

But Producer Says Trump Camp Can't Use It!!!

50 Cent took full advantage of his song "Many Men" trending alongside the Donald Trump assassination attempt -- but the song's producer, Darrell "Digga" Branch, sees it as a bittersweet moment.

The veteran beatmaker tells TMZ Hip Hop ... having the classic record go viral in 2024 is definitely a plus, but he's not down with it being used to make Trump look gangsta -- as it turns out, he can't stand the guy.

Digga says his notifications began to light up shortly after DT got hit in Bethel, PA. He admits wondering at the time if it was real or a prank, but of course, we now know the shooting was the real deal.

Would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks was spotted on the roof by Secret Service agents but not before killing an innocent bystander who was attending the rally.

It didn't take long for Digga to reap musical rewards in the aftermath ... "Many Men" streams shot up 250% with over 2 million streams in just 2 days. Not bad for an album cut that dropped in 2003!!!

50 played up the buzz at his Boston concert last Sunday, performing the song while projecting his "Get Rich Or Die Tryin'" album cover with Trump's face photoshopped as a prop for the crowd.

Digga says it's all fun and games unless Trump attempts to use the song on his campaign trail ... he says that's where he'll draw the line!

The Harlem native famously started his career producing for his hometown MCs in the late '90s and will be touting his catalog in an upcoming beat battle in Atlanta.

Ma$e revealed to Cam'ron on a recent "It Is What It Is" episode that the late Big L attempted to set him up to be robbed and possibly worse ... a rocky moment Digga can confirm.