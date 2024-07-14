Pennsylvania Officials Identify Victim in Trump Assassination Attempt

Play video content CNN

Officials in Pennsylvania have just identified the person killed during the attempt on former President Donald Trump's life.

Governor Josh Shapiro spoke just moments ago in a news conference with reporters ... and, he revealed Corey Comperatore as the attendee who was killed by the sniper who shot Trump.

The governor says Comperatore -- a husband, father-of-two and firefighter -- was shot ... adding Corey's wife told him he was shot protecting members of his family from the gunfire.

Corey's daughter -- Allyson Comperatore -- posted in his honor as well ... confirming his heroic actions on Saturday ... while providing a more detailed personal look at her father and his character.

Allyson says she and her sister never needed anything, their dad was always there to take of them ... adding he made friends easily, believed deeply in God and always showed up when asked.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Corey's family in the aftermath of the tragedy ... and, it's already raised close to $200k at the time of this writing.

The shooting captured the attention of the nation Saturday afternoon ... with video capturing the harrowing moment the 45th President of the United States was shot in the ear, blood running down his face in subsequent photos.

We've since obtained shocking video showing the gunman -- identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks -- opening fire and quickly being taken down by the Secret Service.

Corey Comperatore was 50.