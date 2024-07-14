Melania Trump Responds to Trump Assassination Attempt

Melania Trump has just addressed the violent shooting that almost took her husband’s life Saturday.

She explains how her and Barron’s life could have been on the brink of devastating change, while also thanking law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect Donald Trump. Melania goes on to express her sympathy for the families of the innocent victims.

Melania says, “A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald’s passion – his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration. The core facets of my husband’s life – his human side – were buried below the political machine.”

She also reminds us not to forget that differing opinions, policy, and political games are inferior to love.

As we’ve reported … the shooter who tried to assassinate the former President has been identified by the FBI as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks. Crooks was killed quickly by Secret Service snipers after attempting to assassinate the former President.

FBI officials have not provided any other information about Crooks or his motive, but have stated the investigation is ongoing.

A dramatic scene unfolded yesterday as a shooting occurred at a Trump rally in Butler, PA when a barrage of gunfire rang out during Trump’s speech. DT reached up to touch his ear before falling to the ground … SS swooped in and escorted 45 off the stage.

As for DT’s health, he was seen walking down the steps of his jet after landing at Newark Liberty International Airport around midnight.