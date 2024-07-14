FBI Raids Pennsylvania Home of Trump Shooter

The Federal Bureau of Investigation raided what appeared to be the home of the gunman who tried to assassinate Donald Trump at his Pennsylvania campaign rally Saturday.

According to CBS News ... FBI agents and local law enforcement descended on the Bethel Park residence of now-deceased 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks late last evening. Public records show that a man by the same name and age lived at that location.

During the raid, federal agents closed down streets in the area and neighbors were evacuated from their houses.

CBS said Bethel Park Police launched a bomb investigation at Crooks' home, although it was unclear why or if any explosives were found.

Crooks was fatally shot by Secret Service agents as he attempted to execute the former president at the rally in Butler, PA.

Trump was struck by a bullet in the right ear as he stood at a podium giving a stump speech. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was treated and released hours later. Two bystanders were also hit by gunfire and one was killed.

