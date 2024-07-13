Donald Trump Speaks Out on Rally Shooting, Says He Got Hit By Bullet in Ear

Donald Trump's just addressed the shooting at his Pennsylvania rally -- explaining where exactly he got hit by a bullet, while also thanking law enforcement for their quick response.

The ex-President of the United States has just released a statement to Truth Social just hours after the shooting that nearly took his life ... and, in it, he says he was shot in the upper part of his right ear.

Trump says, "I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening."

The 45 POTUS sends his condolences to the family of the other person at his rally who was killed and the family of a person who he says was critically injured as well.

He adds he's shocked something like this could happen in the country, and extends his thanks to the many Secret Service agents and law enforcement personnel -- adding, "I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place."

Play video content

Trump says he knows nothing about the shooter's identity at this point ... but he knows he's dead. A witness claimed to have seen the gunman climb the roof and take aim at the rally unincumbered ... while also alleging his pleas for help went unheeded by law enforcement.

Play video content

As you know ... the shooting took place at Trump's rally in Butler with the dramatic scene playing out live on camera. Trump was in the middle of talking at the podium when suddenly ... loud pops could be heard, and DT reached up to touch his ear, before falling to the ground ... with Secret Service swooping in and screams echoing from the crowd.

Play video content

Steven Cheung -- Trump's communications director -- came out with a statement shortly after the shooting saying the Republican nominee was safe and transported to a medical facility for treatment.