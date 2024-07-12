Meta Lifts Restrictions on Donald Trump Facebook, Instagram Accounts

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta is rolling back restrictions on Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts ... making the reversal only days after Trump ripped Mark online.

Meta announced Friday it was lifting all limits on Trump's official FB and IG pages as Trump gets closer to formally becoming the GOP nominee for president at next week's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

In a statement, Meta explains ... "In assessing our responsibility to allow political expression, we believe that the American people should be able to hear from the nominees for President on the same basis."

Remember ... Trump got booted from Facebook and Insta back in 2021 as a result of the insurrection. He was also kicked off Twitter. Meta reinstated Trump's accounts last year, but said they would be monitored for potential violations that would warrant further suspension.

Now, the guardrails are completely gone ... only days after Trump called out Mark on his own platform, Truth Social, which DT created in the wake of his mainstream social media ban.

Trump's post read, in part ... "All I can say is that if I'm elected President, we will pursue Election Fraudsters at levels never seen before, and they will be sent to prison for long periods of time. We already know who you are. DON'T DO IT! ZUCKERBUCKS, be careful!"

Unclear if Meta was moved to make a change here based on Trump's post ... but Zucks' company says Trump and President Biden will both be held to the same standards as other Meta users, including "policies designed to prevent hate speech and incitement to violence."