Donald Trump Rips George Clooney For His New York Times Op-Ed

Donald Trump says he's no fan of George Clooney's politics or movies – but he's totally down with the Hollywood actor's TV work.

Trump took to Truth Social Wednesday night and initially blasted Clooney for his New York Times op-ed in which he encouraged Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

According to Clooney, Joe -- the presumptive Democratic nominee -- can't beat Trump because his mental acuity has plunged and he needs to step aside to save democracy.

As you know, Joe has been dealing with many in his party calling for him to abandon his latest White House bid after his disastrous June 27 debate against Trump, which fueled doubts about his mental fitness.

Play video content 6/27/24 CNN

In response to Clooney, Trump -- the prospective Republican nominee -- wrote on his Truth Social platform, "So now fake movie actor George Clooney, who never came close to making a great movie, is getting into the act. He's turned on Crooked Joe like the rats they both are."

DT then accused Clooney of not knowing anything and just using democratic talking points. After that, the former prez went off on a political rant until he circled back to his final points about Joe and George.

Trump said, "Joe Biden didn't save our Democracy. He brought our Democracy to its knees. Clooney should get out of politics and go back to television. Movies never really worked for him!"

Real talk translation -- Trump thinks Biden is his best path to regain the White House, so he wants him to stay.