Dana White To Introduce Donald Trump At Upcoming Republican Convention

Dana White Introducing Donald Trump ... At Republican National Convention

Donald Trump is set to officially receive the Republican nomination next week at the party's National Convention in Milwaukee ... and we now know who will introduce the former President -- longtime friend and UFC CEO Dana White!

The Wall Street Journal broke the news on Thursday, reporting the UFC honcho will make his third consecutive appearance at the RNC, serving as the co-main event for one of the biggest nights in politics.

dana white donald trump sub
Of course, Dana and Donald go back years.

In fact, during his RNC speech in 2016, White recalled how Trump was one of the UFC's biggest supporters when he and his business partners purchased the organization back in 2001.

"It was basically considered a blood sport," White said. "State athletic commissions didn't support us, areas around the world refused to host our events. Nobody took us seriously, nobody. Expect Donald Trump."

"Donald was the first guy that recognized the potential that we saw in the UFC and encouraged us to build our business. He hosted our first two events at his venue, he dealt with us personally, he got in the trenches with us and made a deal that worked for everyone."

DT and DW were last seen together at UFC 302 ... when the men walked into the Prudential Center arena to a roaring ovation.

6/1/24
TRUMP IN THE BUILDING
Clearly, Dana has not been one to shy away from his support from the 45th president.

During an appearance on "This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von," White told a story about a UFC sponsor who attempted to force the organization to distance itself from Trump. Dana's response ... f*** off!

November 2023
Don't Tell Me Who To Vote For!!!

Now, Dana is set to show his support once again for Trump, who has been opening up an even wider lead in the polls since Biden's disastrous debate.

