Donald Trump Shot and Injured at Pennsylvania Rally, Former President Is Safe

Update

4:13 PM PT -- A spokesperson for the Secret Service has just tweeted about the incident ... saying reiterating that Trump is safe, and they are not investigating the incident. Further info will be released when available.

4:10 PM PT -- Elon Musk has tweeted out his endorsement for Donald Trump following the shooting ... saying he's the toughest president since Teddy Roosevelt.

4:00 PM PT -- While some outlets are reporting the shots came from inside the venue, others are saying the weapon was actually longer range from outside the event. It's unclear exactly which is the case at this time.

3:58 PM PT -- The White House has released a statement saying the former president is safe.

3:50 PM PT -- Steven Cheung -- Trump's communications director -- tells TMZ ... "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow."

Donald Trump has been shot and injured at a rally in Pennsylvania.

The former President of the United States was giving a rally in Butler, PA when pops rang out through the crowd, causing confusion and screams to echo in the air.

Watch the video ... Trump clearly reacts as the sound of shots ring out, then places his hand on his ear and drops to the ground. Secret Service lunges forward, wrestling him down -- protecting the Republican nominee with their bodies.

Trump's down on the ground for around a minute before his security detail wrenches him back to his feet, trying to hustle him away from the podium. Trump pushes back though, raising his fist in defiance to the shocked crowd.

While it's unclear exactly where the shot came from, it seems Trump was hit by one of the projectiles ... because blood is leaking from somewhere on his head near his ear.

Another photo shows the blood oozing from the side of his head down to his mouth ... though the former president appears unfazed and continues with his power fist toward the audience.

Secret Service continues pushing until DJT is off the stage and hustles him to his motorcade. He has been taken to a local medical facility.

Rifleman took the stage after Trump was rushed away ... keeping a wary eye out for the shooter or shooter.

We don't know the extent of his injuries.

