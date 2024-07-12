Candace Owens Fires Back at Eminem Over Diss Track on New Album

Candace Owens is firing back at Eminem after he dissed her on his new album ... telling us his lyrics are super lame and accusing him of pandering to Black people.

Candace joined us on Friday's episode of "The TMZ Podcast" and we asked her about Eminem lashing out at her in a song on his 12th album, "Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)."

Play video content The TMZ Podcast

In the track "Lucifer," Eminem raps ... "And Candace O, I ain't mad at her / I aint gon' throw the fact bitch forgot she was Black back at her / Laugh at her, like them crackers / She's backin' after / Her back is turnin', a cute MAGA hat with her "White Lives Matter" shirt."

"Or save this MAGA dirt bag in a skirt / Just opened the biggest worms on the planet earth / Call her Grand Wizard, Klandace or Grand Dragon / Like the National Anthem, I won't stand for the tramp."

Candace says when she first heard the song she couldn't have laughed harder because it's so lame.

She says Eminem is so desperate to show Black people he's real he sent a producer to find out what Black people don't like and he landed on her because she's a Donald Trump supporter.

The way Candace sees it ... Eminem's career is in decline and he's too old to be relevant so he's pandering to his fans by attacking her.