Eminem Coldly References Alec Baldwin, Halyna Hutchins' Death on New Album

While Eminem's fans are celebrating the release of his 12th album, the family of slain "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is probably furious over him referencing her death.

The ninth track on "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)" is called "Fuel," and he closes the song with a verse that name drops Halyna, as well as Alec Baldwin, who is currently on trial for fatally shooting Halyna in 2021 on the set of "Rust."

Em leads up to the blistering line by bringing up guns -- "Clutchin' the nine millimeter, tuckin' the heat. Got the toaster like an English muffin. No, I mean, "Toast to" like you drink to somethin' But it's in a holster, I proceed to bust it."

Then he pivots to Hutchins and Baldwin, rapping ... "F**k around and get popped like Halyna Hutchins. Like I'm Alec Baldwin, what I mean is buckin' you down, coup de grâce then. Right between the f**kin' I shoot 'em all in if you think you're f--kin' with me, you're gonna suffer the f--kin' repercussions."

No doubt, it's a timely reference, as Eminem's album just happened to drop on day 3 of Baldwin's trial.

As you know, prosecutors have charged the actor with involuntary manslaughter, and have already secured a conviction against armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed for the same offense. Hannah was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Meanwhile, Eminem also dissed several other entertainers on his album such as Megan Thee Stallion, Kendrick Lamar, RuPaul and the late Christopher Reeve.