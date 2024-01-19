Alec Baldwin Faces Renewed Manslaughter Charge in 'Rust' Case

Alec Baldwin is being dragged back into criminal court in the "Rust" case -- and he's facing the same charge as before ... involuntary manslaughter.

The actor just got hit with a new grand jury indictment out of Santa Fe -- and it says he's being rung up on one count of involuntary manslaughter involving negligent use of a firearm. However, there's an alternative charge he could face ... involuntary manslaughter without due caution or circumspection.

The reason there's two charges listed is because the grand jury there basically agreed enough evidence is there that he could be prosecuted on either ... but the D.A.'s office will presumably only pursue one of these.

Remember, Alec has already been put through the wringer on this front -- he was criminally charged with involuntary manslaughter ... but those charges were eventually dropped.

He might've thought he was out of the woods, but prosecutors have been signaling for months they were leaving the window to possibly re-charge ... and now the grand jury has.