Alec Baldwin Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter in Fatal 'Rust' Shooting

Alec Baldwin has now officially been charged with a crime over the fatal shooting of cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins on his "Rust" movie set, and the D.A. listed a litany of safety lapses which she says sit squarely at Baldwin's feet.

According to the charging document, the D.A. says Baldwin knew the drill ... that the armorer should have been present, checking the gun to make sure it was safe, and Baldwin knew that ... yet he relied on the assistant director who had no authority to clear the weapon for use.

The D.A. says Baldwin was supposed to undergo firearms training but failed to do so. Adding that Baldwin was then supposed to get minimal training for 30 minutes, but was on his cellphone for most of that time speaking with his family.

The D.A. honed in on TV interviews Baldwin did, where he claimed not to have fired the weapon ... something the FBI and prosecutors dispute. The D.A. states there are multiple photos and videos that clearly show Baldwin with his finger on the trigger.

The district attorney goes on to say, as the producer of the movie, Baldwin should never have allowed the production company to hire Hannah Gutierrez-Reed as she lacked the requisite certifications and experience for the job.

And, the D.A. lays the numerous safety lapses on the set at Baldwin's doorstep, saying he did not address those issues, which even resulted in crew members walking off the set in protest.

The D.A. says Baldwin violated the first rule of gun safety -- never point a firearm, loaded or not, at another person.

And the D.A. says Baldwin was in 40 films in which guns were an integral part, so he should have known all the protocols.

Prosecutors in Santa Fe County, NM formally filed involuntary manslaughter charges. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film's head armorer, is also charged with involuntary manslaughter. They're both facing up to five years in prison if convicted.

As for assistant director Dave Halls, he's already agreed to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon -- a misdemeanor. Per the deal, Halls will receive a suspended sentence and six months probation.

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced earlier this month Alec and Hannah would be prosecuted for the fatal shooting, with special prosecutor Andrea Reeb saying, "The evidence clearly shows a pattern of criminal disregard for safety on the 'Rust' film set. In New Mexico, there is no room for film sets that don't take our State's commitment to gun safety and public safety seriously."

Reeb added ... "If any one of these three people - Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed or David Halls - had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today. It's that simple."

Alec denies any wrongdoing, insisting he was just following instructions during a rehearsal where he was practicing how to position the pistol for a "cross draw" scene in a chapel ... as Director Joel Souza and Halyna figured out camera angles.

Halls told Baldwin it was a "cold" gun ... meaning it was unloaded and safe, and Baldwin says he relied on that assurance.

Hannah was not in the chapel at the time of the shooting ... but Alec has said it was her job to prepare and check the prop guns.

The shooting occurred back in October 2021 and Alec was visibly torn up immediately after the incident. Alec repeatedly claimed he bore no responsibility for what he called a tragic accident, insisting he did NOT pull the trigger that fateful day.

The FBI disagreed with Alec ... the feds issued a report concluding the pistol would not fire without someone pulling the trigger ... and the D.A. has said she trusts the FBI's analysis.

Halyna's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Alec and others involved in the production, claiming Baldwin and others were responsible for the lapse in safety protocols that led to Halyna's death on the set.

Baldwin and the Hutchins settled the lawsuit, agreeing to complete filming "Rust" ... with Halyna's widower, Matthew Hutchins, becoming an executive producer on the film.