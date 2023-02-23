Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Alec Baldwin Pleads Not Guilty In 'Rust' Shooting Case, Waives First Appearance

Alec Baldwin Pleads Not Guilty ... Can't Possess a Gun

2/23/2023 11:44 AM PT
Alec Baldwin
Getty

Alec Baldwin just pled not guilty in the fateful "Rust" shooting that killed Halyna Hutchins.

The actor submitted his plea Thursday, a day before he was supposed to be arraigned. As for the conditions of his release -- the court ordered Baldwin not be allowed to drink, possess a gun or talk to potential witnesses UNLESS it's regarding the continuation of filming "Rust."

He will no longer need to appear at his hearing Friday.

Remembering Halyna Hutchins
Launch Gallery
Remembering Halyna Hutchins Launch Gallery

As we reported, Baldwin's been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Hutchins -- the District Attorney initially tacked on a firearm enhancement to the charge, but that was dropped earlier this week after Baldwin pointed out the version of the enhancement statute prosecutors cited wasn't effective until 7 months after the shooting.

PRACTICE SHOT

It could have major implications for Baldwin -- the gun enhancement charge could've resulted in a mandatory 5-year prison sentence. Now that it's gone, he's only looking at up to 18 months behind bars if convicted ... and could end up with just probation.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed

The enhancement was also dropped against armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

Yellowstone Film Ranch
Launch Gallery
Inside Yellowstone Film Ranch Launch Gallery
Yellowstone Film Ranch

BTW -- production for the western film is set to kick back up again this spring, with a rep for Rust Movie Productions telling TMZ the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana will serve as the crew's new home.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later