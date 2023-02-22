'Rust' Production Finds New Filming Location In Montana, Featuring Church

The production company behind "Rust" has found a new place to call home outside of New Mexico ... with a church that looks incredibly similar to the one cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot in.

A rep for Rust Movie Productions tells TMZ Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana will serve as the new backdrop, adding the production team is all about honoring Halyna's vision.

We're told those running the ranch are also honored to "carry forward her inspiring legacy." Director Joel Souza, who was also shot during the tragic incident, says he's "deeply grateful" for the invite to film at the ranch, calling it a privilege to work with partners like this.

Sources familiar with production plans say March and April have both been discussed as possible start months.

Worth noting just how much the church set looks like the original one in New Mexico -- likely trying to keep scenes consistent without having to backtrack, but it's still kinda eerie.