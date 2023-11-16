Alec Baldwin Fires Prop Gun on 'Rust,' Tells Hutchins to Move In New Outtake Video

Play video content NBC News

Alec Baldwin was calling the shots on the "Rust" set -- telling the woman he accidentally shot and killed to get out of the way while he fired a prop gun ... as seen in new video.

The actor is clearly taking charge of the set as he rehearses a scene, which requires him to fire his prop gun. At one point, he shows concern for director of photography Halyna Hutchins, telling her to go stand clear of his aim, saying, "I don't want to shoot toward you. I want to shoot close to you."

You hear a woman asking people to move away ... it's unclear if the voice is that of Hutchins or the armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

The outtakes -- obtained by NBC News -- were shot just days before Baldwin unknowingly fired a live round that hit and killed Hutchins and wounded the director.

Baldwin was an executive producer on the film -- although, the thought was it was more of a vanity title than someone who was in charge of day-to-day production. However, in the outtakes, Baldwin seems in charge of the action, at at one point after the director calls "cut," he fires another shot.

Prosecutors have indicated they will present the case, along with new information, to a grand jury ... which could reindict the actor.