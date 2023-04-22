Alec Baldwin Handles Shotgun on New 'Rust' Set

The first photos of Alec Baldwin on the new "Rust" movie set have trickled out ... and one showed him handling a shotgun.

Baldwin was shooting scenes for the film in Pray, Montana, Friday when the images were snapped -- the actor was spotted passing the prop gun, handle first, to another crew member.

Another picture shows the actor wearing old Western garb while standing next to a horse just one day after prosecutors dropped involuntary manslaughter charges against him in the 2021 killing of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the first "Rust" set in New Mexico. Director Joel Souza was also wounded in the shooting but survived.

From the beginning, Baldwin maintained that he never pulled the trigger when he shot Hutchins with a revolver while practicing for a scene, claiming the gun had discharged on its own. He also said he was told the gun was not loaded with live ammo.

The Santa Fe D.A. folded like a cheap suit, belatedly conceding the prop gun Baldwin used at the time had a modified trigger that increased the likelihood the firearm could misfire without actually pulling the trigger.

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed still faces involuntary manslaughter charges. Former "Rust" assistant director David Halls cut a plea deal with prosecutors for his role in Hutchins' death and was sentenced to 6 months probation.