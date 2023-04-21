Alec Baldwin's Gun In 'Rust' Shooting Had Modified Trigger

Alec Baldwin continues to embarrass Santa Fe New Mexico authorities who charged him with involuntary manslaughter ... because he may have been right all along when he insisted he never pulled the trigger on the gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The prop gun Baldwin used back in 2021 had been modified, this according to the L.A. Times ... the trigger mechanism had been changed which increased the probability it could have misfired without Baldwin pulling the trigger.

Baldwin insisted he never pulled the trigger, something prosecutors and even the FBI disputed. The D.A. made a big deal of its theory that pulling the trigger was a major component of its case ... a case that has now gone up in flames.

What's unclear ... when did authorities learn of the modification on the gun? And how could it be ... Baldwin was charged before the authorities properly examined the weapon to understand exactly what happened.

The involuntary manslaughter case against Baldwin is being dropped ... less than 2 weeks before the trial is set to begin. The case was widely criticized, in no small part because the D.A. somehow felt an actor was responsible for checking the work of an expert armorer.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer on the set, remains the only person charged with involuntary manslaughter.

