Boeing 767 Plane Crash Lands on Runway, Front Landing Gear Fails

A Boeing 767 airplane belonging to FedEx narrowly avoided catastrophe after its front landing gear failed to deploy while descending onto a runway ... and it's all on video.

Check it out ... the cargo plane touches down at the Istanbul airport before the aircraft's nose dips down -- causing smoke and sparks to arise as it scrapes along the pavement.

The plane -- which departed from Paris -- lurches forward for a few seconds, eventually coming to a complete stop ... with help arriving moments later. Airport vehicles approach the crash, releasing some sort of substance onto the ground ... likely trying to prevent a fire.

Thankfully, there were no casualties ... but the cause of the plane's front landing gear failure remains unclear.

Airport operator IGA later shared the runway had been temporarily closed to air traffic at the time of the crash landing ... but other flights were able to come and go on other runways.

FedEx is reportedly cooperating with investigators looking into the crash landing ... noting in a statement that they'd share more information when it's available.

This crash is just the latest plane disaster to occur in 2024. Remember, in March, a United flight -- built by Boeing -- had to make an emergency landing after a panel near the bottom of the plane got torn off mid-flight. Something similar to this landing in South Africa too.

Similarly, in April, a Boeing 737 operated by Southwest made headlines when the engine cover ripped off during takeoff.

Don't forget the Alaska Airlines flight from January ... where a door panel flew off midflight on a Boeing 737 Max 9.