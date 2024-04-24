Boeing Jet Makes Emergency Landing in South Africa, Video Shows

Play video content Newsflash

Boeing's string of bad luck seems never-ending ... the aircraft company recently had another mishap as one of its jets had to make an emergency landing in South Africa.

On Sunday, the crowded FlySafair Boeing 737 ran into trouble during takeoff at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg as it was en route to Cape Town about 870 miles away.

At least one wheel malfunctioned as the commercial plane turned around to make the emergency landing back at OR Tambo Airport.

Check out the video ... the huge aircraft wobbled as it glided toward the runway until it finally touched down, generating plumes of smoke from underneath one of the wheels. It seemed from some of the footage that the right wing might have also collapsed.

But the plane eventually came to a halt and, luckily, nobody on board was injured.

A FlySafair spokesperson said one of the two attached left rear landing wheels came off during takeoff. The rep did not address the apparent defective wing.

The only good news was the passengers boarded another plane, which flew them to Cape Town.