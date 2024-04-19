FAA Investigating Incident Aboard Rockies Team Flight, Coach Sat In Cockpit

Play video content

The Colorado Rockies are at the center of a federal investigation headed by the FAA ... after the team's hitting coach was captured on video sitting in the cockpit at the plane's controls, while the aircraft cruised at over 30,000 feet.

"The FAA is investigating this event. Federal regulations restrict flight deck access to specific individuals," the Federal Aviation Administration told TMZ Sports in a statement.

FYI, the FAA is a federal agency under the purview of the Department of Transportation, and they're responsible for ensuring the safety of passengers who fly in America.

The incident in question occurred last week as the Rockies were traveling to Toronto for a series with the Blue Jays.

Hitting coach and former big leaguer Hensley "Bam Bam" Meulens snitched on himself when he posted video showing himself sitting in the captain's seat of the Boeing aircraft.

Meulens captioned the clip, "Had some fun in the cockpit on our flight from Denver to Toronto. Thanks to the captain and the first officer of our United charter that allowed me this great experience."

Now, the pilots have been grounded, and Bam bam could also be in trouble.

"We’re deeply disturbed by what we see in that video, which appears to show an unauthorized person in the flight deck at cruise altitude while the autopilot was engaged," United Airlines told us.

"As a clear violation of our safety and operational policies, we’ve reported the incident to the FAA and have withheld the pilots from service while we conduct an investigation."

Prior to 9/11, commercial cockpits were much more accessible. It wasn't rare for a kid to sit behind the controls before the aircraft pushed away from the gate. But, the 2001 terrorist attacks changed everything ... and that's a big no-no these days.

Even before September 11th, it was rare for a civilian to sit at the controls while the plane was in flight.

Neither the Rockies and/or Meulens have commented on the incident and subsequent FAA investigation.