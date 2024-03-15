United Airlines Boeing Plane Panel Breaks Off Mid-Flight

Another day, another Boeing problem -- this time a United Airlines flight had a huge chunk of the plane ripped off in the air ... and, yikes.

The flight took off from San Francisco Friday afternoon and was ultimately on its way to Denver -- but it was forced to divert to an Oregon airport in between ... all because a panel near the bottom of the plane got torn off mid-flight, exposing the underbelly of the aircraft.

The photo of the damage -- taken after the 737 plane successfully landed -- is startling ... you can see the guts of the plane inside ... with a bunch of plane parts fully exposed.

You can also see where the panel itself broke off ... there's a clear tear in the material -- which, again, is alarming, to say the least ... especially with everything that's been going on with Boeing lately, and there's been a lot.

Play video content Cali Planes

While reports say all passengers in this incident were safe -- it, unfortunately, marks the latest Boeing mishap to occur in a relatively short window. Remember, Boeing planes -- some of which have been on UA flights -- seem to be falling apart all over the world.

3 of 3 Monday



🚨Houston, we have a problem!



Monday saw a dramatic preview to Nikki Haley’s Super Tuesday performance when a United Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing after one of the engines went up in flames!



The flight was from Houston to Ft. Meyer’s but had to… pic.twitter.com/nyGvvIu9I3 — God JB Pricker (Parody) (@GodPricker) March 8, 2024 @GodPricker

One plane lost a wheel last week, and another Boeing plane had flames shooting out of one of the turbine engines while up in the sky ... and had to make an emergency landing.

Of course, there's also the LATAM Boeing flight in Australia that briefly started to fall out of the air ... although, now, they seem to be suggesting that was user error.

Play video content 1/5/24

That doesn't make things much better though ... especially after a door blew off earlier this year on yet another Boeing plane. And let's not forget ... there's still this whole whistleblower saga going on.

Remember, John Barnett died this past week while in the middle of a retaliation lawsuit against Boeing -- this after he alleged they'd been cutting corners on safety measures for years. Cops say it appears he took his own life ... but his attorneys have been calling BS.

Play video content 1/31/24 TMZ.com

Bottom line ... it's choppy waters for Boeing these days.

As for today, UA says ... "We’ll conduct a thorough examination of the plane and perform all the needed repairs before it returns to service. We’ll also conduct an investigation to better understand how this damage occurred." The FAA says it'll investigate too.