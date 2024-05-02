Second Boeing Whistleblower Dies From Infection, Months After John Barnett

Another Boeing whistleblower has died ... just months after John Barnett's apparent suicide -- and, his lawyer seemingly wants to explore whether the two deaths are connected.

Joshua Dean -- a former quality auditor at Spirit AeroSystems -- died Tuesday morning, according to the Seattle Times.

Dean -- who reportedly showed no symptoms of infection two weeks ago -- tested positive for influenza B, MRSA, and pneumonia ... and, his hands and feet turned black from infection.

Dean first raised concerns at Spirit AeroSystems -- a company that makes aircraft parts for Boeing -- back in 2022, but the company fired him less than a year later.

According to reports, Dean sounded the alarm about his company allegedly improperly drilling bulkhead holes ... but he said raising this issue to his management didn't change anything.

He said he focused so much on the bulkhead issue he missed another manufacturing problem during the same audit ... and, they subsequently fired him.

Dean's death will inevitably raise some eyebrows ... 'cause another whistleblower -- John Barnett -- died back in March from an apparent suicide ... just as he was in the middle of settlement talks with Boeing, which he was suing for retaliation, etc. However, his lawyers told us John wasn't suicidal -- expressing suspicion about his manner of death.

One of Barnett's lawyers, Brian Knowles, also represented Dean ... and, he tells the Times he doesn't want to speculate on any link between the deaths -- but, he adds he wants to see evidence from authorities investigating it, so clearly he's suspicious. Joshua was 45.

RIP