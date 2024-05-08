Steve Urkel Actor Jaleel White Marries Tech Exec in Country Club Wedding

Jaleel White -- who famously played Steve Urkel -- absolutely did do that ... finally tying the knot with his longtime partner in a gorgeous country club ceremony over the weekend.

The actor -- best known as the lovable nerd in the hit '90s sitcom "Family Matters" -- married Nicoletta Ruhl at Los Angeles' Riviera Country Club on Saturday -- this according to People, which shared tons of photos from the sunny outdoor wedding.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The outlet reports 175 people showed up to see Ruhl and White make it official ... with festivities including five-star food, three DJs spread throughout the day and lots of good times with the people who mean the most to the happy couple.

The couple's famous friends in attendance included Omar Miller, Lamorne Morris, Adam Ray, Hannah Stocking, Mekhi Phifer, Alyson Felix, Camilla Belle, Sina Sadighi. His daughter from a previous relationship, Samaya, was also there to see her dad say "I do."

People reports the newlyweds first met in the early days of the pandemic ... running into each other while running at UCLA's track. They went Instagram official in 2022. Nicholetta is a tech executive ... and actually works in the sports world, building the Chargers' digital presence for years. Nowadays, she's hobnobbing with the NFL and making VR simulation games a reality.

As for exactly how they're feeling on the first day of the rest of their lives ... they seem to be enjoying some fairytale bliss ... 'cause Jaleel is quoted as saying he felt like a prince on the big day.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.