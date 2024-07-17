Donald Trump Arrives at Hospital After Assassination Attempt in Chaotic Scene

People in the emergency room at the hospital where Donald Trump was treated after being shot were beside themselves as the motorcade rolled up ... everyone seemed to fear it was JFK all over again.

EXCLUSIVE: An ER patient's husband captures the moment an injured Trump arrives at a Pennsylvania hospital after surviving an assassination attempt.



The people in the waiting room then prayed for the former president.



A man who was recording the scene said out loud that Trump had been shot in the head ... this as 45 was still in the SUV that had just parked outside the ER.

You hear a woman sobbing in anticipation of what she feared she would see.

The Secret Service detail gets in position to shield Trump from another attempt on his life. Remember, this is just minutes after the attempted assassination, so it's unclear if there are other gunmen out there.

As the group inside the ER huddles in anticipation, you hear someone scream, "There he is, there he is!" And then someone screams, "He's walking" -- a clear sign it's not reminiscent of JFK arriving at Parkland Hospital in Dallas after the fatal shooting.

You only see Trump for a brief second, but he's walking in without assistance.