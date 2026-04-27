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Denise Richards' Request to Seal Documents Granted By Judge

Denise Richards Sscores Small Victory in Divorce Battle!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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Denise Richards and her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers were back in court for their bitter divorce and Denise scored a minor victory during the hearing.

Denise was in court Monday where she made the case to seal sensitive documents. The judge heard testimony and ended up siding with Richards.

As TMZ previously reported ... Denise was ordered to pay Aaron $5K a month in spousal support. When the order came in, Denise reportedly muttered ... "I can't afford it" ... according to The California Post.

Denise Richards And Aaron Phypers Happier Times
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Denise And Aaron Happier Times Launch Gallery
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When Aaron filed for divorce back in July, he said he had no income and wanted spousal support from Denise, estimating she was grossing over $250K a month from OnlyFans, brand deals, TV gigs, and appearances.

Denise Richards Hot Shots
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Denise Richards Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Denise was seeking spousal support from Aaron ... but in the end, the judge ordered the money to come out of her pocket, not his.

Good day for Denise!!!

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