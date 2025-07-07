Denise Richards' Husband Aaron Phypers Files for Divorce

Denise Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers are getting a divorce ... TMZ has learned.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, Aaron filed for divorce on Monday in Los Angeles. He lists the usual "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split and says the date of separation is July 4.

The now former couple had been married for over 6 years. They share no minor children together.

According to the documents, Aaron is seeking spousal support from Denise ... he estimates she's grossing over $250,000 a month from OnlyFans, TV, brand deals and appearances ... and he says he has no income.

Aaron's filing gives a peek into the estranged couple's spending habits ... he estimates that on average they spend $105,000 a month ... including $20K on clothes, $18K on rent, $15K on eating out, $15K on entertainment, $10K on groceries and $8K on utilities ... and he says Denise has been footing the bill.

Denise's estranged husband also wants the court to confirm some property he says belongs to him ... namely, power tools, a 2018 Indian Dark Horse motorcycle and a Ford Shelby GT500.