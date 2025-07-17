Denise Richards Accuses Estranged Husband of Domestic Violence, Threatening Her Life

Denise Richards has been granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order against her estranged husband Aaron Phypers after accusing him of physical and verbal abuse -- with gnarly photos showing her bruised up face as evidence.

In court documents filed Wednesday and obtained by TMZ, the actress and reality star alleges several instances of violence against her at the hands of her estranged husband and even says he threatened to kill her -- and himself if she were to report him to police.

Setting the scene of what she allegedly went through, Denise writes ... "Throughout our relationship, Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack" and more.

The 'Real Housewives' alum says Aaron severely bruised her eye in an alleged attack from 2022. Denise claims she and Aaron were at his workplace in Malibu when he "became paranoid" the potted plants he brought in "contained listening devices." She alleges he then struck her in the eye with the heel of his palm while calling her a "f**king bitch."

She also provides red carpet photos from the following year that show bruising on her arms. She alleges the bruises came from her husband and she forgot to cover them up.

In one instance she feared for her life, Denise claims Aaron got violent with her after she suggested he doesn't go on a work trip with her. She writes ... "Aaron grabbed me by the back of my head by my hair and slammed me into the ground and screamed, 'You are not cancelling my flight, I am going with you and I do not trust you.'"

In instances happening as recently as early July, the "Denise Richards and Her Wild Things" star claims Aaron stormed into her office townhouse and screamed at her to hand over her phone. When she refused, she claims he "aggressively marched towards me, squeezed my arm extremely tight and aggressively" and made his demand once more.

When she threatened calling 911, she alleges he warned ... "I would like to see the cops take me away, I will blow everything up if they try."

Adding to her fear, Denise tells the court her ex is in the possession of at least 8 unregistered guns.

The examples go on, but you get the idea.

The restraining order will last through August 8, when the pair are due in court. He has been ordered to stay 100 yards from Denise, her home, her place of work and vehicle.

We broke the news -- Aaron filed for divorce earlier this month and cited "irreconcilable differences."

The pair married in 2018 ... and Denise swore up and down she would never get divorced again just months before their marriage ended.