Denise Richards Claimed She’d Never Divorce Again

Denise Richards once swore she'd never walk down the divorce path again -- but months later, her marriage to Aaron Phypers came to a crashing end.

During a March episode of her Bravo reality series "Denise Richards & Her Wild Things," she admitted, "It’s not easy being married to me," to which her now soon to be ex-husband agreed, joking, "But this is it. I’m done."

At the time, Richards doubled down on her commitment, saying, "Yeah, I’m never getting divorced again. Even if we hate each other, I’m not gonna f***ing get divorced."

Phypers echoed the sentiment, suggesting they could live in separate homes if needed, but insisted, "We’re not gonna hate each other."

Fast-forward to Monday ... we broke the story ... Phypers beelined it to a Los Angeles courthouse and filed for divorce from Richards, ending their six-year marriage.

In his court documents, he listed July 4 as the couple’s separation date and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. He also requested spousal support and revealed their combined monthly expenses hit $105,000.