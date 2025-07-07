Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Denise Richards Claimed She’d Never Divorce Again

By TMZ Staff
Published
Denise Richards once swore she'd never walk down the divorce path again -- but months later, her marriage to Aaron Phypers came to a crashing end.

During a March episode of her Bravo reality series "Denise Richards & Her Wild Things," she admitted, "It’s not easy being married to me," to which her now soon to be ex-husband agreed, joking, "But this is it. I’m done."

At the time, Richards doubled down on her commitment, saying, "Yeah, I’m never getting divorced again. Even if we hate each other, I’m not gonna f***ing get divorced."

Phypers echoed the sentiment, suggesting they could live in separate homes if needed, but insisted, "We’re not gonna hate each other."

Fast-forward to Monday ... we broke the story ... Phypers beelined it to a Los Angeles courthouse and filed for divorce from Richards, ending their six-year marriage.

In his court documents, he listed July 4 as the couple’s separation date and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. He also requested spousal support and revealed their combined monthly expenses hit $105,000.

Richards and Phypers began dating in 2017 and tied the knot in a Malibu ceremony in September 2018. This was Richards' second marriage. She was previously married to Charlie Sheen from 2002 to 2006.

