Denise Richards Acting with Guns, Knives After Road Rage Shooting

Denise Richards is proving to be a pro's pro on the set of her new movie -- filming a scene with a bunch of guns and knives immediately after she'd been shot at in real life.

Production sources tell TMZ ... Denise was ready for action Tuesday around 4 PM when she filmed her first scene of the day. We got this behind-the-scenes footage and what immediately jumps out at you is she's surrounded by weaponry -- albeit props -- and even handles a dagger.

We're told she plays a weapons expert, so there was no avoiding the setting for this scene -- despite the fact she'd literally just gone through a life-or-death situation on her way to set. Regardless, she did her job for the flick ... director Ali Zamani's "Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace."

She's putting on a brave face here, no sign of the real-life violence she'd just survived -- but, our sources say Denise was, in fact, badly shaken up. We're told this scene was shot after a weapons safety meeting with cast and crew, including Denise.

As we reported ... Denise and her husband Aaron were shot at in a road rage incident, as they were driving to Denise's gig. The bullet hit the back end of their truck, and no one was injured.

